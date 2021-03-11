MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily 3
8-3-1
(eight, three, one)
Gopher 5
06-10-18-33-47
(six, ten, eighteen, thirty-three, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $370,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $79 million
Northstar Cash
03-04-12-16-26
(three, four, twelve, sixteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $155 million
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Evening' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were: