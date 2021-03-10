MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily 3
5-8-4
(five, eight, four)
Mega Millions
04-33-46-58-65, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 2
(four, thirty-three, forty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-five; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
Northstar Cash
01-07-15-22-25
(one, seven, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $155 million
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Evening' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were: