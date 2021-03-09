MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3
1-6-7
(one, six, seven)
Gopher 5
08-09-15-16-18
(eight, nine, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $315,000
Lucky For Life
03-09-40-41-44, Lucky Ball: 6
(three, nine, forty, forty-one, forty-four; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
Northstar Cash
05-08-11-12-22
(five, eight, eleven, twelve, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $155 million
