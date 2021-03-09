MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

1-6-7

(one, six, seven)

Gopher 5

08-09-15-16-18

(eight, nine, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $315,000

Lucky For Life

03-09-40-41-44, Lucky Ball: 6

(three, nine, forty, forty-one, forty-four; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

Northstar Cash

05-08-11-12-22

(five, eight, eleven, twelve, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $155 million