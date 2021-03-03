MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily 3
0-0-1
(zero, zero, one)
Mega Millions
04-08-13-34-64, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(four, eight, thirteen, thirty-four, sixty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $43 million
Northstar Cash
01-04-16-28-29
(one, four, sixteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $123 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Sports
Major League Baseball to hold first Lou Gehrig Day on June 2
Major League Baseball will hold its first Lou Gehrig Day on June 2, adding Gehrig to Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente on the short list of players honored throughout the big leagues.
Variety
Minnesota grandparents go viral on TikTok for their COVID-themed songs
The grandkids taught this Edina couple to use Tiktok. Now their singing parodies have gone viral.
Variety
Tonywatch: Aaron Tveit rides a roller coaster of a year
Even in a crazy year with so many ups and downs, consider the last 12 months of Aaron Tveit.
World
UK police won't probe journalist over 1995 Diana interview
British police said Thursday that they will not launch a criminal investigation into the journalist Martin Bashir over his 1995 interview with Princess Diana.
Variety
Boston Marathon's plan to hand out 70K medals roils runners
Distance running, traditionally one of the world's most genteel sports, has been roiled by an ugly mid-pandemic squabble over who should get a shot at a coveted Boston Marathon medal.