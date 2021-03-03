MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily 3

0-0-1

(zero, zero, one)

Mega Millions

04-08-13-34-64, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(four, eight, thirteen, thirty-four, sixty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

Northstar Cash

01-04-16-28-29

(one, four, sixteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $56,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $123 million