MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

7-9-9

(seven, nine, nine)

Gopher 5

02-13-29-32-42

(two, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $165,000

Lotto America

05-07-24-39-50, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2

(five, seven, twenty-four, thirty-nine, fifty; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $3.1 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Northstar Cash

11-14-20-27-29

(eleven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

Powerball

04-33-43-53-65, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3

(four, thirty-three, forty-three, fifty-three, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $90 million