MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily 3

8-9-7

(eight, nine, seven)

Mega Millions

05-07-09-20-57, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3

(five, seven, nine, twenty, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)

Northstar Cash

12-14-17-19-27

(twelve, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $90 million