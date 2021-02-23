MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3
7-6-9
(seven, six, nine)
Gopher 5
04-16-31-40-46
(four, sixteen, thirty-one, forty, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Lucky For Life
02-10-12-43-45, Lucky Ball: 1
(two, ten, twelve, forty-three, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
Northstar Cash
05-11-22-24-31
(five, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
MN Lottery
