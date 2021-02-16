MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

3-9-5

(three, nine, five)

Gopher 5

03-22-28-34-42

(three, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Lucky For Life

01-21-22-34-45, Lucky Ball: 11

(one, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-five; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

Northstar Cash

04-08-09-27-31

(four, eight, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $66 million