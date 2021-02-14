MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily 3

3-0-5

(three, zero, five)

Lotto America

36-40-44-46-50, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2

(thirty-six, forty, forty-four, forty-six, fifty; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.95 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

Northstar Cash

09-10-17-21-26

(nine, ten, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $46,000

Powerball

20-28-33-63-68, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2

(twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-three, sixty-three, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $56 million