MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

2-4-8

(two, four, eight)

Gopher 5

15-17-21-35-37

(fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Mega Millions

05-14-24-25-27, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3

(five, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

Northstar Cash

02-05-13-24-29

(two, five, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $40,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $56 million