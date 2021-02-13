MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Daily 3
2-4-8
(two, four, eight)
Gopher 5
15-17-21-35-37
(fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Mega Millions
05-14-24-25-27, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3
(five, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
Northstar Cash
02-05-13-24-29
(two, five, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $40,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $56 million
