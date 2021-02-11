MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily 3
7-8-4
(seven, eight, four)
Gopher 5
12-21-23-38-42
(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Lotto America
07-13-20-22-31, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 4
(seven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-one; Star Ball: ten; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $2.9 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
Northstar Cash
02-05-15-16-17
(two, five, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
Powerball
15-39-58-63-67, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
(fifteen, thirty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $42 million
