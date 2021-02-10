MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily 3
3-4-5
(three, four, five)
Mega Millions
07-18-21-31-40, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4
(seven, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, forty; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
Northstar Cash
03-07-11-15-29
(three, seven, eleven, fifteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $42 million
