MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

9-2-5

(nine, two, five)

Gopher 5

07-20-26-38-39

(seven, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $990,000

Lucky For Life

02-12-22-24-26, Lucky Ball: 11

(two, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

Northstar Cash

02-09-20-25-28

(two, nine, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $42 million