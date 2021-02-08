MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily 3

0-3-3

(zero, three, three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

Northstar Cash

03-04-16-23-26

(three, four, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $42 million