MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily 3
9-8-1
(nine, eight, one)
Lucky For Life
03-09-13-24-40, Lucky Ball: 16
(three, nine, thirteen, twenty-four, forty; Lucky Ball: sixteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $54 million
Northstar Cash
09-20-22-24-26
(nine, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Calendar timing means virus deaths won't be seen in census
The human loss from the coronavirus will not be reflected in the 2020 census because of a matter of timing, which could save a congressional seat for New York but cost Alabama one.
Sports
NBA tells teams to exercise caution when watching Super Bowl
The NBA doesn't want the Super Bowl to turn into a superspreader.
Nation
Inmates at St. Louis jail set fires, break out windows
Inmates at a St. Louis jail set fires, broke out windows and threw things from fourth-floor windows Saturday in the latest disturbance over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions that have limited visits and stalled court proceedings, officials said.
Nation
PJ Morton 1st artist in residence at Dillard University
Grammy-winning musician PJ Morton is the first artist in residence at Dillard University, a historically Black private university in New Orleans.
World
Myanmar junta blocks internet access as coup protests expand
Myanmar's new military authorities appeared to have cut most access to the Internet on Saturday as they faced a rising tide of protest over their coup that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's elected civilian government.