MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

3-4-2

(three, four, two)

Gopher 5

02-03-24-27-36

(two, three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $830,000

Lotto America

12-35-38-40-43, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3

(twelve, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $54 million

Northstar Cash

03-10-19-21-26

(three, ten, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Powerball

05-37-40-64-66, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

(five, thirty-seven, forty, sixty-four, sixty-six; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million