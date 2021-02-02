MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

4-2-6

(four, two, six)

Gopher 5

23-27-28-41-46

(twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-one, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $730,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

Northstar Cash

01-02-16-19-30

(one, two, sixteen, nineteen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $20 million