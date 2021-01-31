MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily 3

6-2-8

(six, two, eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

Northstar Cash

01-07-10-12-25

(one, seven, ten, twelve, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $51,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $30 million