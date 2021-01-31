MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3
6-2-8
(six, two, eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $42 million
Northstar Cash
01-07-10-12-25
(one, seven, ten, twelve, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $51,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
Nation
Anti-vaccine protesters temporarily shut down vaccine site
One of the largest vaccination sites in the country temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Nation
Report: Alaska AG quit after reports of sexual misconduct
Alaska's then-attorney general resigned while the Anchorage Daily News and the ProPublica investigative journalism organization were preparing an article about allegations of sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl three decades ago.
Sports
Ovechkin returns, scores in OT as Capitals beat Bruins
Alex Ovechkin didn't know how he would feel after not skating, let alone playing hockey, for the past 10 days while in quarantine.
Business
China's manufacturing, services sectors weaken in January
An official indicator of China's manufacturing activity weakened for a second consecutive month in January, following outbreaks of domestic COVID-19 cases that affected the operations of some industries.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday: