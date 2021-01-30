MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Daily 3
0-1-1
(zero, one, one)
Gopher 5
08-16-20-25-38
(eight, sixteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $670,000
Mega Millions
04-44-58-59-70, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3
(four, forty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, seventy; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $25 million
Northstar Cash
02-03-15-22-25
(two, three, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $42,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
