MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

0-1-1

(zero, one, one)

Gopher 5

08-16-20-25-38

(eight, sixteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $670,000

Mega Millions

04-44-58-59-70, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3

(four, forty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, seventy; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

Northstar Cash

02-03-15-22-25

(two, three, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $42,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $30 million