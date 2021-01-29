MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily 3
1-2-4
(one, two, four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $25 million
Northstar Cash
01-02-06-12-28
(one, two, six, twelve, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
Nation
Role of race in US vaccine rollout gets put to the test
The role that race should play in deciding who gets priority for the COVID-19 vaccine was put to the test Thursday in Oregon, but people of color won't be the specific focus in the next phase of the state's rollout as tensions around equity and access to the shots emerge nationwide.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were: