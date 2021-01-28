MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

1-2-0

(one, two, zero)

Gopher 5

26-28-30-38-46

(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $605,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

Northstar Cash

04-13-18-27-31

(four, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $20 million