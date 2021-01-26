MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3
3-8-1
(three, eight, one)
Gopher 5
05-20-29-33-41
(five, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $540,000
Lucky For Life
01-24-28-34-41, Lucky Ball: 2
(one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-one; Lucky Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Northstar Cash
05-13-14-21-25
(five, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Amid backlash, Harvard cancels class on policing strategy
Harvard University's engineering school has canceled a class that intended to evaluate a policing strategy based on U.S. military tactics after students raised concerns about the strategy's impact on people of color.
Business
Stocks give up an early lead and end lower on Wall Street
Stocks capped a day of muted trading on Wall Street with slight losses Tuesday, giving back some of their modest gains from a day earlier.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
Stocks ended lower on Wall Street Tuesday after spending most of the day in the red as investors weighed solid corporate earnings results against growing concerns about the pandemic.
Nation
Biden administration to boost vaccine supply amid shortages
The Biden administration is boosting purchases of coronavirus vaccines to deliver enough to protect 300 million Americans by the end of the summer, as it surges deliveries to states for the next three weeks following complaints of shortages and inconsistent supplies.
Nation
Vatican clears retired US bishop of multiple abuse claims
The Vatican has cleared a retired U.S. bishop of multiple allegations he sexually abused minors and teenagers, rejecting lay experts' determination that a half-dozen claims were credible and instead slapping him on the wrist for what it called "flagrant" imprudent behavior.