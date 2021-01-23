MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

0-0-0

(zero, zero, zero)

Gopher 5

01-05-16-23-27

(one, five, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $480,000

Mega Millions

04-26-42-50-60, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2

(four, twenty-six, forty-two, fifty, sixty; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $1.00 Bill,ion

Northstar Cash

06-09-13-20-26

(six, nine, thirteen, twenty, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $20 million