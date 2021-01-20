MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily 3
0-3-7
(zero, three, seven)
Mega Millions
10-19-26-28-50, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2
(ten, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, fifty; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $865 million
Northstar Cash
06-10-12-18-23
(six, ten, twelve, eighteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $34,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $730 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Politics
On Day One, Biden targets Trump policies on climate, virus
President Joe Biden is moving swiftly to dismantle Donald Trump's legacy on his first day in office, signing a series of executive actions that reverse course on immigration, climate change, racial equity and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
World
Mexico posts near-record 1,539 COVID-19 deaths, 20,548 cases
Mexico is recording some of its highest daily death tolls since the coronavirus pandemic began, with 1,539 deaths reported Wednesday and 1,584 the previous day.
Politics
New president brings a slightly new look to Oval Office
President Joe Biden has given the Oval Office a slight makeover.
Business
The Latest: Panasonic works on special vaccine storage boxes
Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp. says it is using its refrigerator technology to develop special boxes for storing the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, which must be kept at ultracold temperatures.
Politics
The Latest: Fireworks light up sky to celebrate inauguration
The Latest on Joe Biden's presidential inauguration (all times local):