MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily 3

4-9-9

(four, nine, nine)

Lotto America

06-16-21-30-36, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 3

(six, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-six; Star Ball: three; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $2.55 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $850 million

Northstar Cash

04-08-20-21-24

(four, eight, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

Powerball

14-20-39-65-67, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 3

(fourteen, twenty, thirty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: two; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $640 million