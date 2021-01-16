MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

1-5-5

(one, five, five)

Gopher 5

01-04-10-19-23

(one, four, ten, nineteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $345,000

Mega Millions

03-11-12-38-43, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 4

(three, eleven, twelve, thirty-eight, forty-three; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $750 million

Northstar Cash

09-18-21-26-28

(nine, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $640 million