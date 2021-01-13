MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily 3
8-6-0
(eight, six, zero)
Mega Millions
12-14-26-28-33, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 2
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-three; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $625 million
Northstar Cash
02-08-19-24-25
(two, eight, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $550 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
German lockdown loopholes criticized as deaths hit new high
Germany has too many loopholes in its coronavirus lockdown rules, the head of the country's disease control agency said as figures published Thursday showed the highest number of daily deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Business
US unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll
The number of people seeking unemployment aid soared last week to 965,000, the most since late August and evidence that the resurgent virus has caused a spike in layoffs.
Business
Reform Party leader tasked to form Estonia's new government
Estonia's president on Thursday tasked the leader of the main opposition party to form a new government, a day after Prime Minister Juri Ratas and his Cabinet stepped down in the wake of a corruption scandal in Ratas' ruling Center Party.
World
At a glance: Europe's coronavirus curfews and lockdowns
Across Europe and beyond, countries have a patchwork of curfews and lockdowns of varying strictness to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Here, at a glance, are the measures in place in the European Union's 27 member nations and some neighboring countries:
World
State media: Iran fires cruise missiles during naval drill
Iran fired cruise missiles Thursday as part of a naval drill in the Gulf of Oman, state media reported, amid heightened tensions with the U.S.