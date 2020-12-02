MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
1-6-9
(one, six, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $229 million
01-05-07-12-19
(one, five, seven, twelve, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $231 million
Variety
Texas virus spread even puts desert artist hub Marfa on edge
Texas surpassed 9,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients Tuesday for the first time since a deadly summer outbreak as the pandemic's spread threatened the Big Bend region near the desert artist hub of Marfa, where tourists continued visiting and officials urged people to stay home.
National
U.S. drug certification is outdated, says report
A U.S. congressional commission has proposed replacing the U.S. drug certification process — a fixture of U.S. anti-narcotics policy that classifies countries based on their cooperation on the fight on drugs — with more nuanced diplomatic approaches to keep up with rapidly changing threats like synthetic drugs.
Nation
Visitor: Monolith toppled by group who said 'leave no trace'
New clues have surfaced in the disappearance of a gleaming monolith in Utah that seemed to melt away as mysteriously as it appeared in the red-rock desert — though it's no longer the only place where a strange structure has come and gone.
National
California paid $400 million in jobless benefits to inmates
California sent about $400 million in fraudulent unemployment benefit payments to state prisoners, a state official said Tuesday, nearly triple the amount disclosed last week and a number that could grow as a criminal investigation continues.
Variety
California boat captain indicted in fire that killed 34
The captain of a scuba diving boat that caught fire and sank off the coast of California last year, killing 34 people who were trapped below deck, was indicted Tuesday on federal manslaughter charges for one of the deadliest maritime disasters in recent U.S. history.