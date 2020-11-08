MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
7-4-9
(seven, four, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
10-21-23-29-30
(ten, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
Estimated jackpot: $149 million
Nation
MN Lottery
Nation
