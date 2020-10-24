MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
3-0-4
(three, zero, four)
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
10-19-21-29-31
(ten, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
Nation
