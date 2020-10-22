MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
7-3-6
(seven, three, six)
Estimated jackpot: $97 million
02-06-10-13-15
(two, six, ten, thirteen, fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
More From Nation
Coronavirus
US regulators seek advice on thorny issues as vaccines near
Scientific advisers told U.S. regulators Thursday they're concerned that allowing emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine could damage confidence in the shots and make it harder to ever find out how well they really work.
National
Walmart sues US in pre-emptive strike in opioid abuse battle
Walmart is suing the U.S. government in a pre-emptive strike in the battle over its responsibility in the opioid abuse crisis.
National
Judge permits sex assault case against Joint Chiefs member
A federal judge on Thursday refused to dismiss a lawsuit alleging the vice chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff sexually assaulted a former top aide during a Southern California trip.
Movies
Animals, people rescue each other in heartfelt docuseries
In a new docuseries, a child who uses a walker meets a dog with its own version of wheels. Inmates find solace in training canines for adoption, and pigs strut their stuff in a "body positivity" celebration.
National
The Latest: Texas sending more virus help to El Paso region
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is sending more medical reinforcements to the El Paso area in response to a surge of coronavirus infections and cases of COVID-19, the illness the virus can cause.