MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
3-7-4
(three, seven, four)
10-20-22-41-44
(ten, twenty, twenty-two, forty-one, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $555,000
01-35-36-37-46, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3
(one, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-six; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $2.85 million
Estimated jackpot: $97 million
04-06-13-21-26
(four, six, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $129,000
01-03-13-44-56, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3
(one, three, thirteen, forty-four, fifty-six; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
ACLU: Minnesota failing to protect inmates from COVID-19
The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota is suing the state, alleging prison officials have not taken adequate precautions to protect inmates from COVID-19.
National
Judge urges US to help find parents deported without kids
A federal judge on Thursday urged the Trump administration to do more to help court-appointed researchers find hundreds of parents who were separated from their children after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border beginning in 2017.
National
Family: Man fatally shot by police wasn't extremist
Strangers on the internet hailed Duncan Socrates Lemp as a martyr for their anti-government movement after a police officer shot and killed the 21-year-old man during a pre-dawn raid on his family's Maryland home.
National
Mute buttons and masks: Inside the final 2020 debate
While millions of people will be watching on television, only around 200 will be allowed inside the massive college arena in Nashville where President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, meet Thursday night for the final presidential debate of the 2020 election.
Nation
2nd Breonna Taylor grand juror criticizes proceedings
A second person who served on the Breonna Taylor grand jury is criticizing Kentucky's attorney general for the way the proceedings were conducted.