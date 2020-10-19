MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
0-6-8
(zero, six, eight)
13-22-29-30-42
(thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $86 million
11-18-23-24-25
(eleven, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
Pentagon estimates cost of new nuclear missiles at $95.8B
The Pentagon has raised to $95.8 billion the estimated cost of fielding a new fleet of land-based nuclear missiles to replace the Minuteman 3 arsenal that has operated continuously for 50 years, officials said Monday.
Deadline looms, but COVID relief deal may be far off
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reported some progress in advance of a Tuesday deadline for reaching a pre-election deal with President Donald Trump on a new coronavirus relief package, but the same core problems bedeviling the effort remain in place despite optimistic talk from the president and his team.
High court allows 3-day extension for Pennsylvania ballots
The Supreme Court will allow Pennsylvania to count ballots received up to three days after the election, rejecting a Republican plea.
10 residents dead amid virus outbreak at Kansas nursing home
A coronavirus outbreak has killed 10 residents in a nursing home in a northwestern Kansas county that proportionally already had the nation's largest increase in cases over two weeks.
Trump goes after Fauci, tries to buck up his campaign team
An angry President Donald Trump came out swinging Monday against Dr. Anthony Fauci, the press and polls that show him trailing Democrat Joe Biden in key battleground states in a disjointed closing message two weeks out from Election Day