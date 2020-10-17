MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

2-4-7

(two, four, seven)

03-09-11-26-27

(three, nine, eleven, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $77 million

03-06-10-24-31

(three, six, ten, twenty-four, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $82 million