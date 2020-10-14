MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
0-0-8
(zero, zero, eight)
08-10-12-27-37
(eight, ten, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $405,000
04-14-24-25-33, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2
(four, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-three; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.75 million
Estimated jackpot: $77 million
04-11-16-19-25
(four, eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $42,000
21-37-52-53-58, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(twenty-one, thirty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $72 million
