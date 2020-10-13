MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
6-3-6
(six, three, six)
Estimated jackpot: $69 million
03-16-19-22-31
(three, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $72 million
More From Nation
National
Trump makes water demand of farms priority for new office
President Donald Trump on Tuesday created what he called a "subcabinet" for federal water issues, with a mandate that includes water-use changes sought by corporate…
National
Trump, Biden zero in on swing states that are key to victory
With Election Day just three weeks away, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden concentrated Tuesday on battleground states both see as critical to clinching an Electoral College victory, tailoring their travel to best motivate voters who could cast potentially decisive ballots.
National
Barrett bats away tough Democratic confirmation probing
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett batted away Democrats' skeptical questions Tuesday on abortion, health care and a possible disputed-election fight over transferring presidential power, insisting in a long and lively confirmation hearing she would bring no personal agenda to the court but decide cases "as they come."
Nation
Eli Lilly's antibody trial is paused over potential safety concerns
It was being orchestrated in part by the University of Minnesota and recruiting patients at HCMC, among numerous other sites.
National
Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count
It was the end of a lawsuit that warned the truncated census schedule will lead to minorities being undercounted.