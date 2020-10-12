MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

6-7-6

(six, seven, six)

10-12-28-40-44

(ten, twelve, twenty-eight, forty, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $360,000

02-11-21-39-42, Lucky Ball: 4

(two, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-nine, forty-two; Lucky Ball: four)

Estimated jackpot: $69 million

06-10-14-19-27

(six, ten, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $31,000

Estimated jackpot: $72 million