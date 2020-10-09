MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

7-1-6

(seven, one, six)

02-16-18-24-36

(two, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $325,000

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

05-18-20-22-28

(five, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $62 million