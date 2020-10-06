MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

9-8-9

(nine, eight, nine)

15-16-18-39-59, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3

(fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-nine, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

09-12-19-26-30

(nine, twelve, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Estimated jackpot: $52 million