MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

5-6-1

(five, six, one)

07-16-32-34-48, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2

(seven, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-eight; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.6 million

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

07-11-13-21-25

(seven, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

18-31-36-43-47, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2

(eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-seven; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $43 million