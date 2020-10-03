MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
9-8-3
(nine, eight, three)
09-19-31-33-36
(nine, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $225,000
09-38-47-49-68, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2
(nine, thirty-eight, forty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $41 million
06-11-21-22-31
(six, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
Estimated jackpot: $43 million
National
N. Carolina Senate race upended by texting, virus diagnosis
North Carolina's intensively competitive and expensive U.S. Senate race has been upended by personal and health disruptions that sent sharp tremors and uncertainty through the campaigns and an electorate already casting ballots.
National
Pence ordered borders closed after CDC experts refused
Vice President Mike Pence in March directed the nation's top disease control agency to use its emergency powers to effectively seal the U.S. borders, overruling the agency's scientists who said there was no evidence the action would slow the coronavirus, according to two former health officials. The action has so far caused nearly 150,000 children and adults to be expelled from the country.
Nation
Doctors say Trump doing 'very well' at hospital
Doctors say US President Donald Trump is doing "very well" as he spends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19.
Nation
Supporters outside hospital where Trump is staying
Supporters of Donald Trump assembled outside the military hospital where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19 on Saturday to cheer on his recovery.
National
Official: Next 48 hours critical for Trump
President Donald Trump went through a "very concerning" period Friday and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care as he battles the coronavirus at a military hospital, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Saturday.