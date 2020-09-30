MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

6-9-5

(six, nine, five)

11-13-23-26-44

(eleven, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $41 million

03-06-12-26-29

(three, six, twelve, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $34 million