MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
5-1-0
(five, one, zero)
05-08-19-22-28
(five, eight, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
09-14-45-46-47, Lucky Ball: 8
(nine, fourteen, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $32 million
08-20-22-23-31
(eight, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Estimated jackpot: $34 million
Lawyer for Flynn says she updated Trump on status of case
A lawyer for former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn told a judge Tuesday that she recently updated President Donald Trump on the case and asked him not to issue a pardon for her client.
National
Viewers' Guide: Trump, Biden meet in Ohio for 1st debate
President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will meet in their first debate Tuesday in a presidential election year marked by extraordinary turmoil.With the election…
Nation
NTSB faults driver, regulators in limo crash that killed 20
Federal investigators examining the 2018 crash of a stretch limousine that killed 20 people said Tuesday that state regulators repeatedly failed to properly oversee a poorly maintained vehicle with corroded brakes that hurtled down a road at more than 100 mph and slammed into an embankment.
Variety
MGM Resorts outlines conference health screening option
Casino giant MGM Resorts International is teaming with a firm that provided COVID-19 screenings for the National Hockey League playoffs and a health care provider to high-volume events in an optional conference attendee safety plan at its U.S. hotels and casinos, the company announced Tuesday.
Variety
NYC elementary schools reopen in big back-to-school test
Elementary school students went back to classrooms across New York City on Tuesday in a high-stakes test for the nation's biggest public school system even as the mayor warned that a recent rise in coronavirus cases was "cause for real concern."