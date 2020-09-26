MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
4-2-4
(four, two, four)
Estimated jackpot: $32 million
07-10-19-22-27
(seven, ten, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $25 million
More From Nation
Variety
Breonna Taylor protesters march anew: "No justice, No peace"
A diverse crowd of hundreds marched in Louisville's streets chanting "Black Lives Matter" on Saturday night, the fourth night of protests after a grand jury declined to charge officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.
Nation
Police: 1 shot and killed, 7 wounded at Iowa biker gathering
Gunfire erupted early Saturday at a gathering of motorcycle clubs in Iowa, killing one person and wounding seven others, authorities said.
National
California will house transgender inmates by gender identity
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law on Saturday requiring California to house transgender inmates in prisons based on their gender identity — but only if the state does not have "management or security concerns."
National
Portland, Oregon, largely peaceful after right-wing rally
Police say a right-wing rally and counter-protests in Portland, Oregon, have largely dispersed without serious violence Saturday, though they are investigating an assault after one person who was documenting the event was pushed to the ground and kicked in the face.
National
Trump calls Barrett 'eminently qualified' in making court pick
President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday, capping a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a generation and that he hopes will provide a needed boost to his reelection effort.