MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

0-1-5

(zero, one, five)

36-43-44-55-68, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 4

(thirty-six, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-five, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

03-07-14-17-21

(three, seven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Estimated jackpot: $22 million