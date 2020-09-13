MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
5-3-8
(five, three, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $119 million
04-11-18-23-27
(four, eleven, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
