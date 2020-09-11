MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

1-6-3

(one, six, three)

02-05-15-26-43

(two, five, fifteen, twenty-six, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

03-15-42-48-56, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 2

(three, fifteen, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-six; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $108 million

03-06-12-16-25

(three, six, twelve, sixteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Estimated jackpot: $85 million