MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

4-5-3

(four, five, three)

08-13-25-26-47

(eight, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Estimated jackpot: $97 million

01-07-10-11-16

(one, seven, ten, eleven, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $66 million