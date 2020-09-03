MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
0-1-5
(zero, one, five)
01-04-13-26-37, Lucky Ball: 13
(one, four, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $88 million
01-19-21-26-31
(one, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Estimated jackpot: $66 million
