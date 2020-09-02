MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

4-7-3

(four, seven, three)

05-22-33-34-38

(five, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

25-34-37-40-47, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2

(twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty, forty-seven; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.15 million

Estimated jackpot: $88 million

03-04-16-19-24

(three, four, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

01-04-11-20-69, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(one, four, eleven, twenty, sixty-nine; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $56 million